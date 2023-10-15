Yes, You Can Reheat Your Leftover Egg Sandwich In An Air Fryer

Some foods don't keep as well in the fridge as others. An egg sandwich, for example, is one of those foods we might hesitate to bring home as leftovers in the first place. With toasty bread, melted cheese, and maybe even a runny fried egg, everything in this sandwich has the potential to get a little too soggy. Taking a flimsy sandwich out of the fridge when it was once glowing and warm is a bit underwhelming. Yet it still has the same flavors, and we still want to eat it. Thankfully, it's one of the breakfasts you can easily air fry.

Of course, other tools can get the job done, but maybe not as well. The microwave, for instance, does a good job of heating the sandwich all the way through. Unfortunately, the result might be even soggier than it was in the fridge. Next is the stove top, a slightly better choice. A little butter or oil on a pan can efficiently crisp up the bread again, but by the time the sandwich's middle layer heats up, you may be facing a charred exterior. Therefore, the most dependable way to reheat an egg sandwich is in an air fryer. These handy kitchen gadgets can circulate warmth throughout the sandwich while simultaneously making the bread toasty.