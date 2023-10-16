Stuff Cookie Bars With Cheesecake For The Ultimate Dessert

Don't get us wrong: We love a good chocolate chip cookie recipe. The simplicity of the ingredients, the ooey-gooey chocolate chips, the slightest bit of crispiness — it's all good. However, a regular chocolate chip cookie doesn't always check all the boxes for the perfect dessert. Sometimes you need a little something extra to break up all the sweetness.

And this is where the cheesecake cookie bar comes into play. You get all the same sweetness of a chocolate chip cookie but balanced out by the tanginess of a delicious cheesecake recipe. You get the usual crispiness of a cookie, but offset by the creaminess of cheesecake. It's a win in every way imaginable.

Even better, you can mix and match your favorite cookie dough varieties and cheesecake recipes in endless combinations. A red velvet cookie with cheesecake in the mix? Yes, please. A double chocolate chip cookie with mint chocolate cheesecake? Say no more.