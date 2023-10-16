Salt Is The Secret Ingredient For Perfectly Balanced Homemade Mochi

While mochi is actually a type of sticky, chewy rice dough (so chewy it can be dangerous to eat if you don't take small bites), for many the term is synonymous with an ice cream treat that was trendy in the mid-teens. Mochi ice cream consists of chewy dough made from sticky rice flour and wrapped around a frozen center and so mainstream has it become that home cooks are making DIY versions with the glutinous rice flour that's now a staple in many supermarkets. Recipe developer Cecilia Ryu, who came up with her own recipe for easy ice cream mochi, tells us "Ice cream mochi is wonderful because you can make it with your ice cream of choice."

In addition to glutinous rice flour, the ingredients you will need to make mochi dough include powdered sugar, hot water, and a pinch of salt. Ryu admits that "The dough itself doesn't have much flavor, but mainly adds another layer of texture." What flavor it does have, though, is something she says is intended to complement the ice cream filling. As with many baked goods, that little bit of salt helps offset the sweetness from the sugar. Basically, this ingredient adds that je ne sais quoi that you won't really recognize as being present –- there's no notable salty flavor in the dough -– but you would notice if it was missing since without it the dessert would tend to taste flat and lacking in some indefinable way.