What Is Butter Coffee And What Does It Taste Like?

If you've ever listened to a fitness podcast, tried the keto diet, or even lived with a fitness fiend, you'll know that a growing number of people are choosing to drink their coffee with butter, rather than milk or creamer. Since 2009, when bio-hacker Dave Asprey began to popularize the idea and called the coffee concoction "Bulletproof," butter coffee has gained millions of devotees. While Bulletproof is a brand name that uses Asprey's company's products — they curate their coffee beans and produce a specifically refined medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil for this purpose – butter coffee is any homemade version, typically made with unsalted butter and regular coconut oil, which is naturally a good source of MCTs.

Butter coffee tastes like a rich, creamy, slightly coconutty latte, with an aftertaste that's more buttery than milky, but it wasn't the taste that hooked Asprey. When trekking in subzero conditions around the holy Mt. Kailash in Tibet, Asprey learned firsthand how a buttery caffeine hit can reinvigorate your body and brain when he was given yak milk tea by a local woman. "I felt a mental clarity come on," Asprey told Insider. "Everything just felt easier." Though many people swear by the health benefits of butter coffee, the jury is still out in the medical establishment. However, if you're more interested in the prospect of adding buttery deliciousness to your morning caffeine hit for flavor rather than nutrition, there are versions available that taste more like a treat than a treatment.