TikTok's Deep Fried Bacon-Wrapped Cheese Is Peak American Food

American food is a tricky category to nail down with its many cultural influences and Americans' love of fast food, but the joyful heart of American food is fair food. From the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis where so much 20th-century Americana made its debut to the Iowa State Fair where politicians compete to be photographed eating the most ridiculous deep-fried foodstuff, fairs are open to all, meaning a diverse audience and hot competition between vendors drives innovation — America in a nutshell.

The top three contenders for Best New Food at the 2023 Iowa State Fair were all deep-fried, bacon-wrapped, and cheesy, but none of them quite reached the levels of fair-food ridiculousness that TikTok star Zach Choi created with his deep-fried bacon-wrapped cheese. Not only is it oversized, overstuffed, and frankly a little intimidating — Choi even makes the entire thing in the shape of a doughnut!

The original video of his creation has over 4 million likes, as Choi leverages his culinary skills to create food that's tasty and attractive, but also for the ASMR appeal of crispy shells and oozing cheesy centers. Unfortunately, this means the deep-fried bacon-wrapped cheese isn't available at any fairs near you, but he does demonstrate exactly how to build it if you want to try it at home.