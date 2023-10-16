False Facts About Frozen Pizza You Thought Were True

‌When you think of frozen pizza, you probably think it's cheap, right? And while the price of frozen pizza is sometimes lower than some pizza parlors, there are still freshly made pizzas out there that could cost you just as little, if not less, than your average frozen pizza. Of course, there are other details to consider when doing a direct comparison of frozen pizza to fresh-baked pizza, including how many toppings you get, pizza size, and quality. Still, deals like Little Caesar's $5-6 Hot-N-Ready pizzas make for comparable frozen pizza substitutes, especially when you consider that many frozen pizzas lining the shelves cost $5 and up already.

Still not impressed? We ran across Screamin' Sicilian pizza brand, a popular in-store grab, and found it selling for about $10 a pop at our local market at the time of publication. If you can catch a special (or get your hands on a good coupon), you could easily score a large pizza at this price already baked and ready to eat, depending on where you dine. Hey, we aren't here to talk you out of your favorite frozen pizza grab, but we want you to know that if you think frozen pizza is always the cheapest way to go, there are a few pizza establishments out there that may rival your favorite frozen pizza's cost.