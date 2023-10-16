Bake Your Cheesecake In A Loaf Pan For The Picture-Perfect Small Batch
Who says cheesecake has to be baked in a circular pan? Like any other baked good, cheesecake can be adapted to any format, the best of which are small batches that can be taken anywhere; loaf pans don't have to be used solely for bread. Your favorite cheesecake recipe can also be baked in a loaf pan and cut into picture-perfect bite sizes — arguably much better for snacking on.
It's important to note that the cooking times are different when not using a traditional cheesecake pan. For example, your cheesecake crust may cook more quickly than usual in a loaf pan. It can take 10 to 20 minutes to bake a graham cracker crust in full-sized preparations. After your crust is cooked, add the cheesecake filling you prepared and bake, then set it in the refrigerator. The total baking time is around 50 minutes for a loaf pan cheesecake. Depending on the flavor of the cheesecake, top your final creation with chocolate drizzles, fruit, or whipped cream. Then, all that's left to do is cut it into snackable cubes or triangle shapes (or larger squares, if desired) and take a bite.
Why baking a loaf pan cheesecake is better
Making a regular-sized cheesecake when you're short on time is probably out of the question. Based on the recipe, a classic cheesecake can take between 90 minutes and an hour and 45 minutes to bake. Afterward, it has to set in the fridge overnight. Conversely, a small batch of cheesecake made in a loaf pan takes less than half the average cooking and setting times. However, even though the pan is smaller, the cheesecake has to chill in the fridge for at least four hours.
Smaller batches are also better for on-the-go desserts. A full-sized slice of cheesecake might not be super realistic to take on the go. However, a smaller, more portable square or triangle could be precisely what you need to guarantee you can get your cheesecake fix wherever — and whenever. Another benefit to the small-batch lifestyle is that you might not produce as many leftovers; making a whole cheesecake when you only want a slice or two could be a big waste of ingredients. Depending on how you slice your cheesecake, the loaf pan version makes approximately five servings. Therefore, a smaller batch made in a loaf pan allows you to enjoy your dessert without worrying about throwing out the leftovers, especially if you're only baking for one or two people.