Bake Your Cheesecake In A Loaf Pan For The Picture-Perfect Small Batch

Who says cheesecake has to be baked in a circular pan? Like any other baked good, cheesecake can be adapted to any format, the best of which are small batches that can be taken anywhere; loaf pans don't have to be used solely for bread. Your favorite cheesecake recipe can also be baked in a loaf pan and cut into picture-perfect bite sizes — arguably much better for snacking on.

It's important to note that the cooking times are different when not using a traditional cheesecake pan. For example, your cheesecake crust may cook more quickly than usual in a loaf pan. It can take 10 to 20 minutes to bake a graham cracker crust in full-sized preparations. After your crust is cooked, add the cheesecake filling you prepared and bake, then set it in the refrigerator. The total baking time is around 50 minutes for a loaf pan cheesecake. Depending on the flavor of the cheesecake, top your final creation with chocolate drizzles, fruit, or whipped cream. Then, all that's left to do is cut it into snackable cubes or triangle shapes (or larger squares, if desired) and take a bite.