What Is A Hokkaido Milk Tart And What Does It Taste Like?

The world of miniature custard tarts is a vast one. Practically every country has its own spin on the classic confection — whether it's Portugal's pastel de nata or South Africa's melktert — and Japan has created a twist on the tart that's here to stay. Hokkaido milk tarts, also commonly known as Hokkaido cheese tarts, are Japan's entry into the custard-tart arena. Lactose intolerants beware: These dairy-filled delights are similar to their cousins in size and appearance but stand out in a few noteworthy ways.

Hokkaido milk tarts always use milk from dairy cows bred and farmed on the northern island of Hokkaido. Their distinctive milk gives these tarts their signature taste, and it also lends its properties to the second element that makes these tarts unique: cheese. The tart's creamy filling is partially composed of a cheesy mousse made from a cream cheese blend containing milk from Hokkaido cows. These elements work together to create creaminess, tanginess, and a bit of saltiness that set Hokkaido milk tarts apart from other popular custard-tart varieties.