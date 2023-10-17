Aldi Gave Us An Early Holiday Gift In The Form Of Festive Hard Seltzers

Although Aldi's new seltzer flavors do have names reminiscent of Bath and Body Works candle scents or medicine, the consensus on Reddit seems to be that they (thankfully) do not taste like either. One user shared their thoughts on every flavor, saying that the cherry wasn't too "medicinal" and that the Pear Martini seltzer had a good pear flavor. Another who appears to have tried the seltzers says they're "fantastic" and have a "more natural flavor" than other Aldi seltzers they've tasted in the past.

So it seems like people like them overall, but with any new product, there are always naysayers. One user wrote, "these are seriously heinous," and another claimed that they do taste candle-like. For those who just take the leap and see for themselves, there are so many ways to enhance the drinks' natural flavors or pair them with other flavors. If folks want to bring out their fruitier notes, they can mix them with some fruit juice — the Cran-Pomegranate flavor could be excellent with a splash of cranberry juice or Cherry Spice may go well with some added orange or even lime juice.