Aldi Just Dropped A Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar

The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. No matter which holiday you observe, once Thanksgiving dessert has been cleaned up, the countdown until the next holiday begins. Cue the snow and whip up the eggnog!

Since the 19th century, Christians have observed the lead-up to Christmas with an advent calendar, a 24-day countdown, usually beginning on December 1 and ending on Christmas Eve (per Vox). Once reserved for children, this age-old tradition began with reusable advent calendars, where excitement was generated by opening another door or window on the calendar. One of the first fancier mass-marketed calendars, offered by Cadbury in 1958, was filled with a familiar holiday sweet: chocolate.

Retailers also use this tradition as an opportunity to get 24 product samples in the hands of potential consumers. Today's advent calendars, Vox notes, are filled not just with chocolate but mini jars of jam and beauty products. Even more, advent calendars are no longer just for Christians who observe Christmas or for children. Countdowns to other religious observances have been released, as have boozy advent calendars giving us all a perfect excuse to drink a glass of something strong every night in December.

Popular grocery chain Aldi has just released its line-up of 25 advent and holiday calendars for 2022. Beginning November 2, 2022, Aldi stores nationwide will release 22 of its advent calendars for this holiday season, with the remaining three released between November 23 and December 7.