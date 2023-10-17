Taco Bell's New Steak Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito Is A Comfort Food Smashup

If there's one thing Taco Bell is not afraid of, it's daring food combinations. Whether it's the Nacho Cheese Doritos taco shells or Crunchwrap Supreme, there are many unique things at Taco Bell you might take for granted. The chain recently added one more creative item to its menu for a limited time. The Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito is a hybrid of popular comfort foods. Some may even say this marriage of meats, dairy, and starches reaches peak comfort.

The Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito is available nationwide but only for a limited time. Initially, it was only on the menu in select Cleveland locations to test it out, but due to its success, Taco Bell is giving everyone a chance to try it. The inside of this loaded burrito stars grilled steak, cubed potatoes, and three sauces — nacho cheese, sour cream, and chipotle sauce. The exterior of the tortilla features a melted three-cheese blend and chopped bacon, which are grilled directly onto the burrito.