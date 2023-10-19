These Viral Macaron And Pocky Stick Flowers Are Swoon-Worthy

French macarons are some of the prettiest confections out there if you can manage to get them right. These fancy little cookies are known for being temptingly delicious yet notoriously difficult to bake due to how much precision is involved. Almost all beginners will make common mistakes when baking macarons. Once you've nailed the exact steps and can achieve the perfect combo of great texture and taste, though, you can branch out and start making gorgeous macaron art. That's exactly what Jath, a stay-at-home mom and baker on Instagram, did after she perfected her skills. Now that she's become a piping pro, she showcases her eye-catching macarons and detailed cakes on her account, thesugarhobby. Jath can even transform her macarons into lovely bunches of flowers using Pocky sticks.

One look at Jath's dreamy floral macarons and you're instantly transported to springtime. Her delicate decorating process makes one of her social media taglines, "macaron therapy", make a lot of sense. Using the best frosting for piping, she carefully places each petal on her three-dimensional macaron art, making some that look like textured carnations and others that have bulbs like lavender. Unlike the average, circular-shaped version of this treat, her lavender bulbs are piped onto an elongated macaron to account for the shape of the flower it mimics. For the stems, the baker goes the extra mile by giving individual sticks of Pocky the pastel treatment to match the overall look of the lavender macarons.