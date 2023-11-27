Walnut And Sage-Crusted Salmon Recipe

For this walnut and sage-crusted salmon, Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu was inspired by a dish of hazelnut-crusted salmon she once ordered at a Californian restaurant. "When I think of crusted salmon," she says, "I am always reminded of that meal." Still, when she came up with this recipe, she didn't want to recreate the restaurant dish exactly but instead decided to put her own spin on it. As she puts it, "I thought I would play around with the flavors for this salmon recipe to create something new and a little different from a simple, pan-seared salmon recipe."

While this dish might seem kind of fancy, Topalu promises that it's not all that difficult to make. "This recipe comes together rather quickly," she says, noting that "it helps that the salmon doesn't take long to cook." She describes the results as "flaky [and] buttery," adding that the walnuts give the final plate a nice crunch.