Walnut And Sage-Crusted Salmon Recipe

walnut and sage-crusted salmon with asparagus and potatoes Feta Topalu/Mashed
By Feta Topalu and Mashed Staff/

For this walnut and sage-crusted salmon, Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu was inspired by a dish of hazelnut-crusted salmon she once ordered at a Californian restaurant. "When I think of crusted salmon," she says, "I am always reminded of that meal." Still, when she came up with this recipe, she didn't want to recreate the restaurant dish exactly but instead decided to put her own spin on it. As she puts it, "I thought I would play around with the flavors for this salmon recipe to create something new and a little different from a simple, pan-seared salmon recipe."

While this dish might seem kind of fancy, Topalu promises that it's not all that difficult to make. "This recipe comes together rather quickly," she says, noting that "it helps that the salmon doesn't take long to cook." She describes the results as "flaky [and] buttery," adding that the walnuts give the final plate a nice crunch.

Collect the ingredients for the walnut and sage-crusted salmon

raw salmon with walnuts and seasonings Feta Topalu/Mashed

As you can tell from the name of this recipe, you're going to need salmon, walnuts, and fresh sage. You'll also need olive oil and butter for cooking; salt, pepper, garlic, Dijon mustard, and maple syrup for flavoring; and parsley to add some bright color.

Step 1: Turn on the oven

Finger turning on oven to 400. Feta Topalu/Mashed

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Season the salmon

oiled salmon on brown paper Feta Topalu/Mashed

Place the salmon on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Mix up a maple-Dijon sauce

Maple-Dijon glaze in glass bowl Feta Topalu/Mashed

In a small bowl, whisk together Dijon, maple syrup, melted butter, garlic, and sage.

Step 4: Cover the salmon with sauce

raw salmon with mustard sauce Feta Topalu/Mashed

Spread the mixture over the salmon.

Step 5: Coat the salmon with a walnut crust

raw salmon topped with crushed walnuts Feta Topalu/Mashed

Evenly spread the walnuts over the salmon. Gently press down to allow walnuts to adhere to the fish.

Step 6: Cook the salmon

cooked walnut and sage-crusted salmon on brown paper Feta Topalu/Mashed

Place in the oven and bake for 8–12 minutes, until salmon flakes easily with a fork.

Step 7: Fancy up and serve the cooked fish

cooked salmon with parsley garnish on white plate Feta Topalu/Mashed

Garnish with parsley and serve.

How should I serve walnut and sage-crusted salmon?

salmon with asparagus and potatoes Feta Topalu/Mashed

When she served this dish, Topalu says that she "served this walnut and sage-crusted salmon with asparagus and mashed potatoes." If you're not an asparagus fan, however, you can certainly swap out that vegetable for something you like better — Topalu suggests bok choy as an alternative. As for the starch, you can switch that up, too. She recommends french fries, but rice would also work well. You could also go with a lighter side dish and pair this salmon with a simple salad.

As to what occasion this salmon is best suited for, Topalu feels that "because this meal comes together quickly, it makes it ideal to make this on a busy weeknight." She does feel, however, that the herb and nut crust makes the salmon sufficiently "elevated" and that it could work well for a more formal type of occasion when guests are expected for dinner.

What can I do with leftover walnut and sage-crusted salmon?

cooked salmon with parsley garnish Feta Topalu/Mashed

As this dish is made with a pound of salmon and meant to serve four people, you may find yourself with leftovers if you live in a smaller household, but these need not go to waste. Topalu says any leftover salmon can be refrigerated for three days if stored in an airtight container, while you can also freeze it for a much longer period of time.

If you're not a fan of eating the same thing for more than one meal in a row, you can also switch up the leftover salmon and use it in different dishes. "To repurpose leftovers," says Topalu, "the salmon can be used in a salad [or] an omelet, [made] into a creamy dip, or [used to make] salmon cakes." Some other ideas that might work for you include using it in a pasta dish, in a rice or grain bowl, or to make fish tacos.

Walnut And Sage-Crusted Salmon Recipe
No Ratings
Topped with a nutty, sweet-savory marinade, this weeknight salmon dish is practically effortless but explodes with flavor and crunchy texture.
Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
8
minutes
Servings
4
Servings
salmon with asparagus and potatoes
Total time: 13 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 pound salmon filet
  • 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh sage leaves
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Directions
  1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
  2. Place the salmon on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together Dijon, maple syrup, melted butter, garlic, and sage.
  4. Spread the mixture over the salmon.
  5. Evenly spread the walnuts over the salmon. Gently press down to allow walnuts to adhere to the fish.
  6. Place in the oven and bake for 8–12 minutes, until salmon flakes easily with a fork.
  7. Garnish with parsley and serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 474
Total Fat 38.9 g
Saturated Fat 10.6 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 85.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 6.5 g
Dietary Fiber 2.1 g
Total Sugars 2.5 g
Sodium 348.7 mg
Protein 26.0 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
