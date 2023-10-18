Chipotle Booritos To Be Sold Even Later At Night This Halloween

Chipotle's recurring Halloween tradition has undergone a few evolutions since it began two decades ago, with the most jolting change happening in 2020 when the pandemic forced the Boorito promotion to switch from in-person to digital. This year sees the company not only bringing back the tradition with an online promo code customers can use at Chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app, but also extending store hours in 53 college towns.

According to a press release, Chipotle Rewards customers who use the online code "BOORITO" to order one of the $6 meals at any of the participating locations on October 31 will be able to pick up their orders from 3 p.m. local time until midnight. Any meal can be purchased with the app and online-exclusive promo code, except for kids' meals, catering orders, or orders placed through third-party sites like Grubhub, UberEats, DoorDash, etc.

As an extra incentive, the first 100 orders that occur between 10 p.m. and midnight at those Chipotle stores will get a free bottle of Tabasco Brand Scorpion Sauce. Billed as Tabasco's hottest sauce, it has a Scoville rating of 23,000 – 33,000 — three to four times hotter than its Habanero Pepper sauce, and ten times hotter than its OG hot sauce.