Costco's 5-Pound Cheese Cube Bags Are A Gouda Deal

There's something about gouda cheese that makes people feel a little fancier and more festive. Whether it's added to your charcuterie board to share for the upcoming holidays, paired with some apples and figs, or used to make the most amazing copycat Panera gouda and ham sandwich, there's a reason it accounts for more than half of the cheese eaten in the entire world. Luckily, Costco is here to provide a "gouda" deal for all your cheese needs.

On October 16, @costcohotfinds posted a TikTok video showing the affordable and cute items found at Costco this week. While some may be excited to pick up the Stitch Squishmallows, our bet is that most people are salivating over the five-pound bags of cheddar and gouda cheese cubes for $12.50.

The bags of cheddar and gouda are distributed by Schuman Cheese, a family-run company that has been making cheese since Arthur Schuman created it in New York in 1945. So exactly how much are you saving by buying your gouda cheese through Costco? For comparison, two five-pound bags of Monterey Jack Cheese Cubes by Bella Rosa — which is owned by Schuman Cheese — cost $75.95.