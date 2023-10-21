Why You Should Dry Canned Pumpkin Before Baking With It

There are plenty of creative ways to use canned pumpkin, but you should always keep in mind just how much moisture pumpkin pulp contains. Pumpkins are generally 90% water, whether canned or fresh, so recipes can easily become waterlogged if you don't make adjustments. After all, who wants to eat a soupy pumpkin pie? To achieve a firm, custardy pie, you may have to dry your canned pumpkin.

Fortunately, you can easily remove some moisture (or at the very least, make the moisture more consistent throughout the pumpkin puree) in one of several ways. The easiest is to spread your puree out on a cookie sheet and blot it with a paper towel. If you have a little more time on your hands, you can put your pumpkin puree either on the stove or in the oven to cook off a bit of moisture. Don't cook it for more than five minutes, though, as you don't want your puree to stiffen or burn. This particular means of upgrading your canned pumpkin also gives the puree a more velvety texture.