The Most Creative Ways To Use Canned Pumpkin, Ranked

As the last few weeks of August approach, so does the influx of pumpkin-spiced or pumpkin-flavored foods. Though the trend is seasonal, pumpkin-spiced foods have made quite an impact on businesses across the country, from grocery stores like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods to coffee brand names like Starbucks. "Pumpkin is by far the most talked about flavor among our fans on social media," said Paige Gregory, brand marketing manager for Dunkin', in an interview with Well and Good. For those excited to indulge in the fall spectacle with lots of pumpkin-centric recipes, this also means it is time to stock up on canned pumpkin.

While you could attempt to make your own pumpkin purée with either fresh or roasted pumpkin, popular brands of canned pumpkin like Libby's are known for preserving their goods at peak season and carefully inspected for imperfections. The easiest choice is to grab these cans of pumpkin for their ease of use and consistent flavor. The difficult choice, however, is what recipe to make to truly transform the pumpkin into more than a simple puréed vegetable. Below we've listed some of the best ways to get great use of a simple can of pumpkin, with each dish more creative and unique than the last.