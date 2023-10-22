Apples Are The Secret Ingredient For A Perfectly Balanced Mustard Sauce

The best part about making apple mustard sauce is that it is super easy to do. You can make it in a matter of minutes without turning on any appliances. And you can tweak it at any point in the process, even after you have finished mixing it up.

To start, grab a few ingredients that you think might go well together, such as homemade applesauce, a pre-made mustard or two, and maybe something that enhances the overall flavor, such as honey. You will also want to have your measuring spoons on hand to know how much of each ingredient you are adding. This way, when you hit that magical combination, you'll have a firm understanding of what you did (a recipe).

As a baseline, start with equal parts applesauce and mustard. If you use three tablespoons of applesauce, mix in three tablespoons of mustard. After thoroughly blending them together, evaluate the taste. Does it need more applesauce? Would it benefit from a tablespoon of honey? This is where you tweak until you get that balance you crave.