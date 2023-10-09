21 Mustard Recipes To Add Some Zing To Fall

Mustard is a classic condiment that is so much more than a topping for just burgers and hot dogs at summer cookouts. Come the time when colder weather prevails, it can add a tangy warmth to a wide variety of dishes, from ham glazes to dipping sauces, hot sandwiches to sliders. Depending on the exact variety of mustard you use, this condiment can be mild and mellow, powerfully hot, or anywhere inbetween. In terms of texture, it can be smooth or coarse-ground, while the taste can also lend a sour or sweet note to meals. It can play in the background, too, working to finish a dish off or bring the other ingredients together by pairing the flavors just so.

With a lot of dishes that incorporate mustard in the recipe, you can use whatever type you like. You might like the traditional U.S. brand French's yellow mustard on everything or you may prefer a more textured stone ground or wholegrain variety. Or do you like a browner Dijon mustard or even a dark French mustard for additional flavor? Even if it's dull outside, these are some must-try mustard recipes that will add some real zing to your fall recipes.