21 Mustard Recipes To Add Some Zing To Fall
Mustard is a classic condiment that is so much more than a topping for just burgers and hot dogs at summer cookouts. Come the time when colder weather prevails, it can add a tangy warmth to a wide variety of dishes, from ham glazes to dipping sauces, hot sandwiches to sliders. Depending on the exact variety of mustard you use, this condiment can be mild and mellow, powerfully hot, or anywhere inbetween. In terms of texture, it can be smooth or coarse-ground, while the taste can also lend a sour or sweet note to meals. It can play in the background, too, working to finish a dish off or bring the other ingredients together by pairing the flavors just so.
With a lot of dishes that incorporate mustard in the recipe, you can use whatever type you like. You might like the traditional U.S. brand French's yellow mustard on everything or you may prefer a more textured stone ground or wholegrain variety. Or do you like a browner Dijon mustard or even a dark French mustard for additional flavor? Even if it's dull outside, these are some must-try mustard recipes that will add some real zing to your fall recipes.
1. Easy Honey Mustard
For a zingy and sweet marinade to upgrade chicken, use honey mustard. The mustard adds heat and tang while the honey lends body and sweetness. It's also a dynamite dip, whether you've got fries, tofu nuggets, chicken tenders, soft pretzels, or onion rings to dunk in the sauce.
Don't forget to add Worcestershire sauce along with the Dijon mustard for an added boost of umami flavor. Mayonnaise brings the mustard and honey together, with garlic powder and paprika helping to lift up the savory essence.
Recipe: Easy Honey Mustard
2. Easy Ribeye Roast
If you love getting to really use your hands when cooking, then this mustard-crusted ribeye roast is for you. This recipe uses Dijon mustard, but you can use any type you like such as a hot English mustard or a milder yellow variety.
First, spread the mustard to cover the meat, then season with thyme and other herbs. Next, massage the herby mustard in and make sure to cover every part of the beef. As well as adding a tangy flavor, the mustard creates a fabulous crust on the outside of the meat.
Recipe: Easy Ribeye Roast
3. Halloween Meatballs
If you've never mummified meatballs with strips of crescent dough, then a Halloween party is the time to do it. Add some zing to the taste with bright yellow mustard eyes staring out of soft edible bandages. It's surely a creative way of serving meat, mustard, and pastry!
You might find this looks better if you use a squeeze bottle to dollop out the mustard. You'll have better control when adding the tangy eye dots at the end. Let the bite-sized treats cool a little so that they aren't too hot to decorate or serve.
Recipe: Halloween Meatballs
4. Halloween Deviled Eggs
Where there's a holiday, there's a deviled egg recipe. And what they nearly all have in common, whether you're making Christmas deviled eggs or these Halloween-inspired ones, is mustard. They might look like green eggs you can serve with ham, but that's just food coloring.
What makes them magically tasty is a generous amount of yellow mustard. This casts a flavorful spell over the filling of egg yolks, pickles, scallions, and celery, giving the mixture a powerful zinginess. Don't forget to make black olive spiders to sit on top and sprinkle on paprika.
Recipe: Halloween Deviled Eggs
5. Honey Mustard Ham Steak
Honey and mustard are a winning combination and mustard is a must with ham. Combine all three and you've got a hearty recipe. Rather than serving slithers of pre-cooked ham or cooking a whole one, glaze ham steaks instead and then fry them on a griddle.
Cider vinegar complements tangy Dijon, while brown sugar adds caramelizing sweetness to honey. Serve the ham steak with fries and garden peas for a filling fall dinner, or add a touch of British tradition by serving with a fried egg or pineapple ring on top.
Recipe: Honey Mustard Ham Steak
6. Mustard Potato Salad
Does the thought of potato salad make you yearn for al fresco summer cookouts, even when you're feeling a little chilly in the fall? But it can be a hearty, warming dish, too. All you need are just a few ingredients, including one that transforms this classic into a year-round side: yellow mustard.
The tangy taste of mustard elevates Yukon gold potato quarters and mashed hard-boiled eggs. It also mixes well with mayo and complements the sweetness of Vidalia onion and the sourness of chopped cornichons and pickle juice.
Recipe: Mustard Potato Salad
7. One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken And Veggie Bake
Curl up on a fall night with a comforting roasted chicken and veggie bake. Sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts give a cozy feeling, while tender chicken with a honey mustard glaze brings a little extra heat. The sweetness of the honey also brings out the flavor of the veggies. Turkey bacon complements autumnal tastes by adding a little saltiness.
Save some of the herby Dijon and honey for dipping, though don't use glaze that's touched raw meat. Dipping will help you double down on the delicious flavor.
8. Halloween Mummy Hot Dogs
A Halloween party is a fun foodie event where you can unleash your creativity. However, these mummified, mustard-dotted hot dogs are so good that you can serve them at any time of year. Instead of boiling hot dogs and serving them in a bun with mustard, wrap them in strips of dough and bake them in the oven to create mummies.
They come to life (not literally, thank goodness) when you add yellow mustard dots for the eyes. Everyone is going to grab these and bite off their mustardy heads straightaway.
Recipe: Halloween Mummy Hot Dogs
9. Copycat McDonald's Hot Mustard Sauce
If you're still lamenting McDonald's discontinuated hot mustard sauce, then grab yourself a bottle of brown mustard and make your own copycat version. Rice or corn syrup and cane sugar bring the sweetness, while soy sauce promises salty umami notes. The mustard with mustard powder and cayenne pepper lends real heat.
Do you know what's really excellent about this recipe? That it's so darned easy to make. All you need to think about is what you're going to dip in it.
10. Ham And Cheese Sliders
Mustard can be mild or eye-wateringly hot, as well as sweet or sour. The taste of these ham and cheese sliders is transformed by bringing out the sour side of mustard. To do this, mix the condiment with pickle juice before spreading it over the bottom half of a slider bun.
Top with Swiss cheese, honey-roasted ham, and chopped pickles. Without the mustard, these hot, oven-baked buns would still be good, but the mustard makes them perfect for a windy fall lunch. The tangy taste gives the ham and cheese sensational spiciness without overpowering.
Recipe: Ham And Cheese Sliders
11. Honey Mustard Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken
When the nights start to grow dark earlier and the temperature drops, it's time to cozy up with a movie and food. With a whole season's worth of TV snacks to create, you'll want to try this honey mustard popcorn chicken with a crushed pretzel crust.
Stone ground mustard is milder than Dijon and pops just enough for the small pieces. To ramp up the heat, keep the mustard and add crushed red peppers to the coating, or use hot honey for some sweet heat.
12. Copycat Chinese Imperial Palace Hot Mustard
Are you a fan of truly hot mustard that clears your airways and makes you feel as if you could breathe fire? If you're planning on creating dishes that need a fiery dip for fall then make sure you've got a steady stream of hot mustard at the ready.
To make it, mix English mustard powder with boiling water for a knock-your-socks-off condiment that will make you feel warm inside. Add oil and salt to create an Asian-style dipping sauce.
13. Croque Madame Sandwich
Hot sandwiches are perfect for fall. Here, French Dijon mustard complements one of France's famed sandwiches: the croque madame. It's nearly the same as a croque monsieur, but with a fried egg on top.
Mustard spread under thinly-sliced uncured ham on French or sourdough bread adds immediate zing. On a second slice, add grated Gruyere cheese. Once that's browned in a skillet, join it all together so you've got a classic trio of mustard, ham, and cheese. Broil with bechamel sauce and cheese on top, then add the egg at the end.
Recipe: Croque Madame Sandwich
14. Spiral-Sliced Honey-Glazed Ham
Glazing a spiral-sliced ham is extra easy because the slices are already cut. When the nights are drawing in or you want a comforting dish, this recipe sings because of the zing from Dijon mustard. It's the perfect ingredient to maintain a balance with the sweetness of honey and brown sugar.
Together, the ingredients make a fabulous glaze. Make sure you spread the mustardy mix not only on the ham, but between the slices, so that every serving is well-coated. Spoon the glaze from the bottom of the pan onto the meat before serving, too.
Recipe: Spiral-Sliced Honey-Glazed Ham
15. Hearty Mustard Stuffed Chicken Breast
When the seasons change to fall you start to hanker after hearty dishes packed with robust flavors. Wholegrain mustard adds just the right amount of zing to chicken stuffed with cream cheese.
If you want a bit more of a kick, swap it out for less-tangy Dijon mustard. You can also use goat cheese or another soft, herby cheese to power up the flavor. The crispy bacon, succulent chicken, and cheesy, mustardy filling is easy to make and even easier to enjoy.
16. Homemade Aioli
The wind is whipping up and the leaves are falling. Summer is gone and all you want to do is sit under a blanket with a big bowl of fries and aioli. And so ye shall. Once you've made your own fries, craft a garlicky, citrusy sauce with tangy Dijon mustard. The trick to making this recipe perfect is to add olive oil slowly so the sauce doesn't split.
Let the taste of the mustard shine by roasting or boiling the garlic cloves so that they don't overpower the rest of the mix.
Recipe: Homemade Aioli
17. Classic Monte Cristo Sandwich
Instead of making a simple grilled cheese when you want a hot sandwich, add some Dijon mustard zing and garlic mayo tang. These classic condiments complement shredded Gruyere cheese and thin slices of roast ham and roast turkey in this take on the Monte Cristo. Use yellow mustard for a more mellow taste.
After flattening the sandwich and dipping the whole thing in beaten egg, fry the sandwich in butter until the cheese melts and the flavors come together for a delicious treat.
Recipe: Classic Monte Cristo Sandwich
18. Glazed Pineapple Ham
Brighten up a fall weekend with a glazed ham feast. This pre-cooked meat is given a retro look with pineapple rings and maraschino cherries decorating the top. But it's not all show, here, as the mustard glaze adds as much zip to the flavor as the colorful toppings do to the look.
Make the glaze with Dijon mustard, heating it in a pan with chicken stock, cloves, and brown sugar to give the meat a wonderfully warm taste. After pouring it on top, make sure you baste the ham during cooking to keep it wonderfully juicy.
Recipe: Glazed Pineapple Ham
19. Cuban Sandwich
A delicate cucumber sandwich might be wonderful in summer, but come a drop in temperature, appetites for comfort food increase. A classic Cuban sandwich starts as it means to go: full of flavor. The first ingredient you add to your halved loaf is a generous amount of yellow mustard.
As you layer on Black Forest ham, salami, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese, and mayo, you'll still want that tangy mustard taste in every bite. This meaty monster of a hot sandwich tastes more flavorful than the sum of its ingredients.
Recipe: Cuban Sandwich
20. Glazed Slow Cooker Ham
The idea of cooking salty glazed ham in a slow cooker is extra appealing on a lazy fall Sunday. Use wholegrain or Dijon mustard to make the glaze. Both add zing to the flavor along with red wine vinegar. The mustard also helps offset the sweetness of the honey and adds warmth along with Chinese five spice for a uniquely autumnal flavor.
Cooking a ham joint in cola with a cinnamon stick further boosts the sweet and spiced overtones, too. Don't forget to glaze the ham twice.
Recipe: Glazed Slow Cooker Ham
21. Best Southern Tomato Sandwich
You know those meals that taste even better when you eat them alone? After a cold and tiring fall day, bring some zip to your life with homemade mustard mayo on a toasted tomato sandwich. There are really no words for how good the flavors are. To add southern flair, use Cajun mustard. And in place of the usual vinegar and lemon juice, combine the mustard with pickle juice.
Toast bread slices in a skillet and slather with the mustard-mayo mixture. Add a layer of herb-marinated tomatoes and crushed pork rinds before enjoying.
Recipe: Best Southern Tomato Sandwich