How Qdoba's Halloween 2023 Deal Differs From Chipotle's Booritos

If the idea of cooking dinner after a night of Halloween havoc sends shivers down your spine, don't worry — Qdoba has you covered. With the return of its annual BooGo Halloween deal, Qdoba is giving customers the chance to score some free food on October 31. And Qdoba isn't the only fast-service Mexican restaurant looking to make your Halloween magical: Chipotle has also announced that its annual Boorito promotion will return for the 23rd consecutive year. While these Halloween deals may seem similar, there are some distinctions to keep in mind.

In a classic buy-one-get-one-free scenario, Qdoba customers who purchase a drink and an entree on October 31 will be awarded a second entree, free of charge. While Qdoba's competitor is also no stranger to BOGO deals, Chipotle's Boorito promotion is a little different this year. Rather than receiving an extra meal, Chipotle customers will get slashed prices this Halloween, as entrees will be only $6.

There's a catch, though. Similar to Chipotle's long-standing Boorito promotion, Qdoba's BooGo deal will only apply to members of the restaurant's rewards program, which you can sign up for online. Luckily, you can still get these spooky deals even if you become a rewards member on October 31.