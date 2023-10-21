The Best Places To Eat Egg Salad In The US

This is an ode to eggs, or more specifically, egg salad, and where to get the best of it in the U.S. You're probably reading this because you love egg salad sandwiches, and we're with you — when done right, they are delicious. It's not all that clear when people started putting hard-boiled eggs between bread or mixing hard-boiled eggs with mayonnaise, but it's been a while. A recipe book from 1866 called "Mrs. Crowen's American Lady's Cookery Book" suggests sliced hard-boiled egg sandwiches as a light lunch option. "The Boston Cooking-School Cookbook" published in 1901 includes entries for "Egg Salad I" and "Egg Salad II" (which adds chicken).

Egg salad's popularity in mid-20th century America solidified the sandwich stuffer as a bonafide classic. Your grandmother made it for picnics, your mom made it for lunch, and delis have sold it for as long as we can remember, but your next egg salad sandwich doesn't necessarily have to come from these places. In certain circles, egg salad sandwiches have become classed-up restaurant food, and we're here for the glow-up. Egg salad is made a little differently depending on the cuisine of the restaurant where you order it, what region of the country you're in, and who created the recipe. Whether you like your egg salad pure and simple, feel like getting fancy with some truffle butter, or just want to try something really tasty, here are our picks for the best places to eat egg salad in the U.S.