Chain Restaurant Chowder Ranked Worst To Best

Gaining its sea legs in New England, chowder is believed to have emerged sometime around the 18th century, according to What's Cooking America. The briny blend of clams and potatoes — often flecked by bacon bits and a smattering of parsley — gives this silky bisque loads of appeal. But traveling to the boardwalk for the bread bowl treatment isn't an everyday kind of thing, nor do we all live in Boston (Ye Olde Union Oyster House is the ultimate mecca). So, where do we go? Why, the nearest chain restaurant. Where else?

We explored a good handful of dining establishments, from the hoity-toity chophouses to Red Lobster, and suffice it to say; there are some strong opinions. To say the range of emotions expressed towards this creamy soup was vast would be a massive understatement. But tastebuds are a trustworthy source, capable of guiding us down the right path or to pure ruin — the recipes steeped in awards, say, versus the canned intruders that masquerade behind a high price tag.

Will your preferences prevail in this exclusive round-up of restaurant chain chowders? Grab a baggie of oyster crackers and find out where our 13 contenders fall. Here they are, ranked worst to best.