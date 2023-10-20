Does Refrigerating Overripe Fruit With Vinegar Or Salt Help It Last Longer?

Eating fruit each day is a healthy habit that might even keep the doctor away, but sometimes when you buy fruit, whether from a grocery store or a farmers market, you might inadvertently buy something that's already too ripe or purchase more than you can eat before it becomes overripe. When this happens, you obviously want to avoid wasting food and tossing a bunch of moldy fruit in the garbage. Luckily, there are some tactics for preserving overripe fruit.

Many fruit aficionados tout the use of a vinegar solution to extend the life of overripe fruit, while another method that is often promoted to prevent spoilage is refrigerating overripe fruit with salt to prolong its shelf life. Both vinegar and salt can each be useful in helping fruit last longer because of their natural preservative properties that prevent it from going bad, but a combination of proper storage methods is the best approach to prolonging shelf life.