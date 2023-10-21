Chickpea Flour Is The Secret Ingredient For Thicker Soup Broth

A thick, hearty soup is perfect for a chilly fall or winter day. But, what should you do if your soup still seems a little loose and watery, even after the cooking time has long since ended? Reach for a lesser-known but valuable pantry ingredient: chickpea flour.

Some home cooks may first opt for corn starch or regular wheat flour to thicken up soup, but a close comparison shows that chickpea flour my be a better option. It offers more protein and fiber than corn starch or wheat flour and doesn't risk the clumpy, gritty texture or raw taste that these other, more traditional options can sometimes lead to. Chickpea flour also offers another benefit over conventional wheat flour: It's gluten-free, making more recipes accessible to those with celiac disease or other gluten intolerances or preferences.

It's also simple to use. Without the risk of clumping, chickpea flour can be added a spoonful at a time directly to your the pot, and you can adjust as necessary until you've reached the desired thickness.