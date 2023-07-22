What Is Chickpea Flour And How Do You Use It?

Many of us are looking to expand our culinary horizons and integrate new ingredients into our repertoire. So, you've heard of chickpea flour, but maybe you're hoping to learn more about it and how to use it. This unassuming yet exceptional flour, derived from ground chickpeas, is a common ingredient in a range of culinary traditions, including Indian cuisine and dishes from Provence in France and Liguria in Italy.

From being a staple in the kitchens of Mediterranean and Indian cuisines for centuries to becoming a sought-after alternative in modern diets, chickpea flour's rise to prominence is worth talking about.

In this article, we delve deep into the world of chickpea flour, exploring its benefits and the wide range of dishes you can make with it. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a curious food enthusiast looking to elevate your culinary skills, join us as we unlock the secrets of chickpea flour and discover why this simple, tasty ingredient has become a cherished pantry essential worldwide. From delectable savory recipes to mouthwatering sweet treats, chickpea flour is here to stay.