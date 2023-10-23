Why Were KFC's Paratha Rolls Discontinued?

Paratha rolls were invented on a whim in 1970 when street food vendor Hafiz Habib ur Rehman combined a kebab with a paratha wrap to make the food more portable for a customer. After another customer caught a glimpse of the creation, they also ordered one, prompting Rehman to start offering the rolls at his shop, Silver Spoon Snacks, as a regular menu item.

In a video with Epidemic Sound, Rehman explained that to promote the rolls, he would first give them out for free. Eventually, paratha rolls became so popular that more and more employees had to be hired and trained to keep up with demand. Now, people travel from all over Pakistan to Silver Spoon Snacks. According to Rehman, former customers from nearly twenty years ago have returned to Pakistan and gone "from the airport straight to [the vendor]."

If a flight to Pakistan isn't in your near future, you can still see what the fuss is all about by whipping up a mixed vegetable paratha recipe at home. As of now, however, you won't be able to try one from your local KFC.