Why Were KFC's Paratha Rolls Discontinued?
KFC introduced its Zingeratha in 2019 in an attempt to add a finger-licking touch to Pakistan's classic paratha rolls. This recipe integrated the brand's Zinger Burger with its rendition of paratha, a sensible combination since paratha typically includes chicken. The word paratha refers to the wrap, which is loaded with chicken, crispy onions, and chutney. On the other hand, KFC's Zinger Burgers include crispy chicken that packs a spicy punch. Unfortunately, food bloggers familiar with Pakistan's traditional paratha rolls didn't find KFC's rendition authentic.
In one video, YouTube food review channel Food Tuber listed the ingredients as zinger strips, imli ki chatni (chutney), mint and mayo, onions, and lettuce. In the video's description, the host, R.J. Hadii Hassan, called the paratha roll the "worst [they've] ever had." They explained, "I took the first bite and it made me feel as if the chef was confused about the ingredients." Another food vlogger, Shafiq Siddiqui from Media Magick, agreed. "For me, it's not working," they said. Likely because the Zingeratha missed the mark on properly imitating a Pakistani paratha roll, KFC eventually removed it from the menu, adding it to a long list of KFC items that didn't last.
The story of the traditional paratha roll
Paratha rolls were invented on a whim in 1970 when street food vendor Hafiz Habib ur Rehman combined a kebab with a paratha wrap to make the food more portable for a customer. After another customer caught a glimpse of the creation, they also ordered one, prompting Rehman to start offering the rolls at his shop, Silver Spoon Snacks, as a regular menu item.
In a video with Epidemic Sound, Rehman explained that to promote the rolls, he would first give them out for free. Eventually, paratha rolls became so popular that more and more employees had to be hired and trained to keep up with demand. Now, people travel from all over Pakistan to Silver Spoon Snacks. According to Rehman, former customers from nearly twenty years ago have returned to Pakistan and gone "from the airport straight to [the vendor]."
If a flight to Pakistan isn't in your near future, you can still see what the fuss is all about by whipping up a mixed vegetable paratha recipe at home. As of now, however, you won't be able to try one from your local KFC.