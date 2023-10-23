Canned Pineapple Juice Is The Key To Well-Balanced Sweet And Sour Sauce

Recreating a specific cuisine, with the nuances and expectations that come with that, is a challenge, especially if you didn't grow up seeing people cooking dishes from that part of the world. People tend to stick to their culinary and cultural wheelhouses, but if you're considering starting to branch out in terms of the cuisines you cook or want to try replacing some of your takeout orders with homecooked versions, one of the easiest, most beloved, and most forgiving ways you can start is by making your own sweet and sour sauce.

Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes has created an accessible sweet and sour sauce recipe that comes together in a matter of minutes and is made mostly of storecupboard staples. Brookes opts for a few fresh twists, such as a little minced ginger, which, according to her, "adds a nice bit of warmth that balances really well with the sweet and sour flavors." Everything else, however, is shelf-stable, so if you have a well-stocked pantry, you're only ever 5 to 10 minutes away from having fresh dipping sauce for your egg rolls.

With a degree in biology and a passion for gluten-free cooking, Brookes understands that it's the subtleties of the chemical interactions underlying the recipe that really make the difference between a sauce that's sweet, sour, and similar to the restaurant version and a sauce that, in her words, "can transform meat, rice and noodle dishes into a super tasty meal that tastes just like takeout!"