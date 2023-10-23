When Making Mayo, Humidity Isn't Your Friend

Mayo is one of those versatile do-it-all cooking ingredients, ranging from a sandwich spread to the basis for chicken or egg salad, to an enhancement for grilled cheeses and marinades. Even better, it's easy to make at home with just a few common ingredients. But if the weather is humid, home cooks may want to push their mayo production to another day.

To understand why, consider the nature of mayonnaise and how it is really made. Mayo is an emulsion, a stable mixture of two liquids that don't typically combine. In this case, it's oil and a water-based acidic ingredient like vinegar or lemon juice. When carefully whisked together with an emulsiefier — in this case, egg yolks — they blend together. These ingredients don't naturally want to stay combined, so any significant alteration to this balance can cause less-than-ideal results.

High humidity (which is usually considered to be over 60% relative humidity) means that more water is present in the air around you. Some of that will be introduced into the mayo during the preparation process. The result is a heavier, greasier emulsion that's noticeably different than mayo that has been prepared under more dry conditions.