How Often Does Crumbl Cookies Change Flavors?

Considering its humble beginnings as a small Utah cookie shop that only sold chocolate chip when it opened in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has certainly come a long way. After becoming wildly popular during the pandemic, the trendy company now operates in hundreds of locations with a rotating menu that turns curious customers into repeat visitors. After Crumbl's original chocolate chip cookie recipe took off, it experimented with alternate cookie flavors, and in December 2018, it began officially rotating out its menu weekly. This means that every week, fans can try six different gourmet cookies, which Crumbl chooses from its arsenal of over 200 flavors.

If you've ever scrolled through the company's social media profiles, chances are you've had to wipe a bit of drool off your chin. Watching all those close-up shots of gooey cookies being broken, dunked, and — of course — crumbled is enough to send one straight to the check-out screen. The company's rotating cookie menu is actually a key part of its business model and may be responsible for Crumbl's viral success. This pattern allows cookie lovers to establish a few favorites before Crumbl swaps its flavors out the following week. Due to the sheer number of total flavors offered, customers tend to come back often to see if their number-one pick has made a comeback, and the ever-changing menu makes folks want to try even more.