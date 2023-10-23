Gordon Ramsay Slams TikTok's Tomato Sauce Steak, And Rightfully So

Steak needs no introduction, and neither does Gordon Ramsay. However, after watching a TikTok video demonstrating how someone cooked a steak by microwaving it in ketchup (calling it "tomato sauce steak" doesn't fool us or Ramsay), the notoriously hot-headed chef probably wishes he was never introduced to the social media platform. There's a lot of debate on the best way to cook a steak, and while nobody is proclaiming microwaving in tomato sauce to be the Holy Grail of steak preparation (we hope), professional chefs like Ramsay are making it known that this trend deserves to be slammed.

Look, there's no denying that this unorthodox method works. It seasons the steak, ensures that it gets cooked all the way through, and the ketchup even helps to tenderize the meat thanks to the acid it contains. Regardless, there's a fatal flaw that holds this cooking method back, and that's the fact that no Maillard reaction can be achieved in the microwave. There's a reason why you don't see steaming, boiling, and microwaving on lists of the top ways to cook premium cuts of red meat. In his reaction, Ramsay is quick to point out "no color, no flavor." The only way to get a nice brown crust on the surface of meat is to cook at really high temperatures via grills, stovetops, or ovens.