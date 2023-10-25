Martha Stewart's Trick For Loosening A Stuck Jar Lid

Whether it's how to make the best Thanksgiving stuffing or why a food processor is a must-have appliance for homemade pie crust, Martha Stewart has taught us quite a few valuable lessons over the years. She even has a clever trick up her sleeve for effortlessly opening tight jars.

There are several techniques people swear by to unfasten stubborn jars — some of which involve a bit of elbow grease and a solid amount of time. One strategy, for instance, involves giving the jar a hot bath. Submerging the jar in hot water or running it under hot tap water for a minute or two can cause the metal lid to expand slightly, therefore making it easier to pop off. Gently tapping the edge of the lid with a spoon or the back of a knife (Be careful!) can help release the pressure, too. If you happen to have rubber gloves lying around, they can come in handy when you're craving pickles or salsa. Just slide on the gloves for extra grip, though you may still find the lid too tight.

Martha's tried and true method, however, simply involves a trusty office product — rubber bands. So, how does this work, exactly?