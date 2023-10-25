You Should Give Your Turkey Sandwich The Reuben Treatment

Are sandwiches too convenient for their own good? On any given day, 47% of Americans eat at least one sandwich — and more than 96% of those are made by someone else. "Americans eat so much of their meals not sitting down at a table. They are eating in their cars or at their desks, so sandwiches are easy," Erica Kenney, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health told The Wall Street Journal. We understand that not every meal can be the gastronomic event of the season, but there are easy ways to improve your next sandwich experience.

Transforming a familiar lunchbox classic like a turkey sandwich into a moment of lunchtime magic is exactly what registered dietician and Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli did when she developed her healthy turkey Reuben sandwich recipe. Trying to home-make a deli classic isn't just about adding some tang to your turkey breast. Taking the time to toast the bread, sauce the slaw, and heat the whole thing through will help turn a mindless turkey tidbit into a plate of Thousand-island-flavored bliss.