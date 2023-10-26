What's The Difference Between Torta 900 And Tenerina Italian Cakes?

There are so many variations of the classic chocolate cake it can make your head spin. However, there are some regional delicacies around the world that you can only experience if you have a passport and adventurous taste buds. An example can be found in Italy, a country renowned for its decadent desserts and culinary scene, where you can sample the torta 900 cake's time-honored secret recipe. You can't enjoy this gourmet specialty just anywhere in Italy, though. Your journey would have to lead you to its place of origin, the family-owned Pasticceria Balla in the northwestern city of Turin.

While the Torta 900 boasts creamy, melt-in-your-mouth flavors, you can travel four hours east to the coastal town of Ferrara to try yet another local specialty that's a bit more on the sticky side. The dark chocolate-laced Tenerina cake was first created in this area, but its recipe is far from secret and is beloved by the whole country. It only requires a few ingredients to prepare, so it can be easily recreated from scratch if you're looking to savor a dessert that will transport you straight to Italy. Though both chocolate cakes share a couple of similarities, there are also a few differences that give each its luscious edge.