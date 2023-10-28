4-Ingredient Chocolate Fireball Fudge Recipe
Indulge your sweet tooth with a mouthwatering treat that's as fiery as it is delicious! Recipe developer Christina Musgrave's four-ingredient chocolate Fireball fudge recipe is a flaming twist on classic fudge, featuring the intense and captivating flavor of cinnamon whisky. Quick and easy, this dessert has the perfect blend of rich, velvety chocolate and a warming kick of whisky, making it an irresistible confection for those who love a little heat with their sweet.
With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up this delightful fudge in no time, making it a fantastic treat for any moment. Musgrave tells us, "This fudge is good for any occasion — it's great for tailgates or a party." Other opportunities to dole out this dessert, well suited for both casual and elegant affairs, include holiday gatherings, cookie exchanges, bridal showers, and even dinner parties. So, gather your ingredients and let's get started on this tantalizing chocolaty adventure!
Gather your chocolate Fireball fudge ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will only need chocolate chips, Fireball whisky, vanilla extract, and sweetened condensed milk.
Step 1: Melt the chocolate
Melt chocolate chips in a large microwaveable bowl.
Step 2: Add the remaining ingredients
Add sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, and Fireball whisky.
Step 3: Stir
Stir well to combine.
Step 4: Pour the mixture into a dish
Pour mixture into a foil-lined 6x8-inch baking dish.
Step 5: Chill
Refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours.
Step 6: Slice and enjoy
Cut into squares and serve right away, or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
How can you customize chocolate Fireball fudge?
While basic chocolate Fireball fudge is easy to make, you can certainly customize the recipe to suit your tastes. Adjust the amount of Fireball to control the spiciness, using less for a milder flavor and more for a stronger kick. You can also experiment with different types of chocolate chips or bars. Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or white chocolate can be used for varying levels of sweetness and richness. Musgrave notes, "You could add in chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, or cinnamon swirls."
Add mix-ins for extra texture and flavor, such as chopped nuts, dried fruit, shredded coconut, or mini marshmallows. Aside from vanilla extract, you can add other flavor extracts or essences — like almond, hazelnut, or orange — to enhance the fudge's taste. After pouring the fudge mixture into the pan, sprinkle on various toppings, such as sea salt, crushed candy canes, or finely grated citrus zest. Or, add a pinch of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cayenne pepper to complement the spicy notes of the Fireball.
What pairs well with chocolate Fireball fudge?
"This is great on its own as a dessert," Musgrave says about her chocolate Fireball fudge. While you definitely don't need anything to serve alongside this show-stopping dessert, you can complement its sweet and spicy flavors with a variety of items. A cup of hot coffee or espresso can be a great pairing, as the warmth and bitterness of coffee balances the sweetness of the fudge. A cup of tea, particularly spiced tea like chai, can echo the fudge's flavors, while herbal teas like peppermint or chamomile can provide a soothing contrast. If you enjoy alcoholic beverages, pairing the fudge with a glass of Fireball or a similar flavored liquor would be a delightful choice, as would a sweet, fortified dessert wine such as port.
As for food options, a scoop of apple pie ice cream with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon can add a creamy, cold, and complementary element to this dessert. A plate of mixed nuts — such as almonds, pecans, or walnuts — makes a crunchy, savory pairing option.
- 4 cups chocolate chips
- 10 ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ⅓ cup Fireball whisky
|Calories per Serving
|281
|Total Fat
|11.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|11.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|35.8 g
|Sodium
|48.5 mg
|Protein
|3.3 g