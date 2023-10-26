Got Cork In Your Wine? Your Coffee Filter Can Remove It

For wine drinkers, there are few things more stress-inducing than botching the uncorking of a brand-new bottle. Add to that the fact that dry corks are more likely to crumble upon removal and you could have a potential disaster on your hands. Many people have experienced that special bottle they've been saving ending up full of cork dust. While using one of the best wine bottle openers can make the job as easy as it's ever been, there's always the possibility of running into a dreaded brittle cork. Thankfully, there's a simple hack using another common kitchen item that will save your wine when you accidentally get cork in it.

As it turns out, coffee filters are really good at keeping granulated powder out of your morning cup of joe. It's only logical, therefore, to assume that they'd be equally effective at keeping tiny bits of cork out of your wine. The trick to removing those unwanted particles is to place the filter over the top of a high-quality wine decanter. If you don't have one, a vessel like a jug or a punch bowl can work, too. Once the filter is in place, pour the tainted bottle through the filter so that it strains any unwanted solids out of the wine. As a bonus, well-aged bottles that contain built-up sediment at the bottom can have their unpleasant bits filtered out as well. That should help eliminate any gritty mouthfeel when drinking.