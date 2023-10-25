Matthew McConaughey Promotes His New Tequila Half Naked For Some Reason

What's with McConaughey's no-pants thing? Well, it supposedly works on multiple levels since "pantalones" is Spanish for pants and, also, the actor's catch phrase for this brand is that he wanted to give the tequila "a kick in the pants." He and his wife also make a slightly icky reference to the liquor brand being "the best thing we've made with our pants on" — we're hoping this is meant as a reference to the couple's three children and nothing else.

McConaughey's Pantalones commercial is new to YouTube and, of the few comments received so far, most seemed to be amused yet unimpressed, with one remarking that they could have made a better commercial and another begging the actors to put their pants back on. At least one of the tequilas appears to be a fairly decent product, though, as far as Total Wine customers are concerned. While the anejo and reposado varieties have no reviews as of yet, the blanco has a five-star rating. Commenters say this variety, which is the cheapest of the Pantalones bottles at just under $40 (the reposado comes in around $45 and the anejo just under $50) is smooth-tasting and of good quality. Reviewers also seem to like the fact that the product is organic. No one, however, reported feeling a sudden urge to go pantsless after drinking it.