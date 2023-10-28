The Case Against Toddler Milk

Parents know infants need breast milk — or infant formula — to get the necessary nutrition in their earliest months. When these babies grow into toddlers, however, this guidance becomes less clear, and parents often have to guess what their child should eat or drink. Now, some suggest that popular products labeled as "toddler milk" may not be as nutritious as they claim, or may not have benefits for a normal diet at all.

This determination comes from a new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which concluded that toddler milk products "can safely be used as part of a varied diet for children but do not provide a nutritional advantage in most children over a well-balanced diet." This well-balanced diet would include breast milk for younger children and cow's milk for older ones.

Part of the issue is that the term "toddler milk" is somewhat nebulous and unregulated. It typically refers to drinks made from a blend of powdered cow's milk, oils, and sugar that are also supplemented with vitamins and minerals, fiber, or probiotics. But these mixes differ from brand to brand, meaning the nutritional content, as well as other additives like sugar or preservatives, can vary widely. They also often have less protein and more fat than traditional milk, which is a less-than-ideal choice for growing bodies. What's more, prices for specially formulated toddler milk are notably higher than corresponding amounts of regular milk.