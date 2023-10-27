Dutch Bros Is Releasing 12 Days Of Dutchmas 54 Days Before Xmas

The holiday season is fast approaching, and Dutch Bros is ready to celebrate. If you're a fan of festive holiday cups, then you might be interested in this coffee chain's 2023 lineup. Instead of opting for a single cup design, Dutch Bros is giving you quite a few options: 12 to be exact. It's all in honor of the coffee giant's take on the 12 days of Christmas.

This season, you'll be able to get the best Dutch Bros coffee drinks in a cup that tells one of Dutch Bros' unique holiday stories — the 12 Days of Dutchmas — featuring new classics like "Rebel Without A Claus," "Shredding All The Way," and "'Tis The Season To Be Stoked." The specialty cups include hot beverage cups in all sizes with a holiday red and green theme and the classic blue Dutch Bros lids, as well as cold beverage cups in each size. Dutch Bros often embraces a vintage look with its logos and packaging, and this holiday cup collection is no exception. The cups have a distinctly 1950s look.