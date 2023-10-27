Dutch Bros Is Releasing 12 Days Of Dutchmas 54 Days Before Xmas
The holiday season is fast approaching, and Dutch Bros is ready to celebrate. If you're a fan of festive holiday cups, then you might be interested in this coffee chain's 2023 lineup. Instead of opting for a single cup design, Dutch Bros is giving you quite a few options: 12 to be exact. It's all in honor of the coffee giant's take on the 12 days of Christmas.
This season, you'll be able to get the best Dutch Bros coffee drinks in a cup that tells one of Dutch Bros' unique holiday stories — the 12 Days of Dutchmas — featuring new classics like "Rebel Without A Claus," "Shredding All The Way," and "'Tis The Season To Be Stoked." The specialty cups include hot beverage cups in all sizes with a holiday red and green theme and the classic blue Dutch Bros lids, as well as cold beverage cups in each size. Dutch Bros often embraces a vintage look with its logos and packaging, and this holiday cup collection is no exception. The cups have a distinctly 1950s look.
Grab your Dutch Bros holiday cup early
While there's no question that these holiday cups were designed with some Christmas spirit in mind — with art including Christmas trees, nutcrackers, candy canes, and holiday string lights — you don't need to wait until December to get them. Like in years past, the holiday cups will be out in full force starting on November 1, and you have until January 1 to collect as many as you can.
For the next two months, you can fill your holiday cup with a beverage from Dutch Bros' fall menu or one of its holiday drinks that are assumedly forthcoming. While it's unclear as of now what this year's holiday drink menu will include, past holiday menus have had something for everyone. For those who don't mind the cold, the chain has offered a Peppermint Bliss Cold Brew as well as various thematic Rebel energy drinks. More classic holiday drinks have included a hazlenut truffle mocha, Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte, and more. Based on what we've seen during previous holiday seasons, you can likely expect to see the holiday drink lineup on one of the first days that the holiday cups are in circulation.