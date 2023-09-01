Dutch Bros' Fall Menu Is Somehow Late (Even Though It's Not Autumn Yet)

Fall is officially arriving at Dutch Bros Coffee, even though it's a bit late to the pumpkin spice party. The Oregon-based coffee chain has finally released its fall drink lineup, just in time for the beginning of September. Its selections join those of other chains that have already revealed much-awaited autumn beverage menus in the past couple of months. In addition to Dunkin' bringing back pumpkin and maple fan favorites in August of this year, Starbucks leaked its fall 2023 menu at the end of July.

In an official press release on September 1, Dutch Bros Coffee finally announced its featured drink menu, available now until October 31. The drinks lean heavily into all things pumpkin, with a dash of other seasonal classics like cinnamon and caramel. The menu also notably features the return of the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, which can be ordered three different ways — hot, cold, or frozen. Additionally, there's the second appearance of Sweater Weather Chai, which comes hot or iced and features co-mingling flavors of white chocolate and cinnamon. Lastly, there's the Pumpkin Pie Frost, the chain's take on a pumpkin pie-flavored milkshake, which is topped with whipped cream.