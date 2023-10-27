The Homemade Gift Martha Stewart Brings To The Table For Thanksgiving - Exclusive
When the holidays roll around, there are two things you can be sure you'll encounter: presents and food. For Martha Stewart, the queen of "Do It Yourself," it's only logical to put the two together and give your loved ones a gift straight from your heart — or kitchen, as the case may be. In an exclusive interview, Stewart revealed to Mashed the homemade gift she brings to the table just in time for Thanksgiving.
"I make a pie for everybody on my property," says Stewart. Stewart lives on a vast 150-acre estate, complete with gardens, animals, and, of course, her own residence. Even Martha Stewart needs help maintaining such a property, so how many pies is she baking in one day? "I have to make about 25 pies the day before Thanksgiving." Making that many pies in one day is an impressive feat, even by Martha Stewart Standards — especially because she's not just making one single type of pie.
How she makes it happen
So how does Stewart decide who gets which Thanksgiving pie? "I give a choice," she says. "They can have pumpkin, they can have apple, they can have mince, they can have pecan, or they can have lemon meringue if they want." She qualifies, "That's harder because you have to make them the same day." Each employee on her property picks their flavor, and they get to take it home with them to grace their Thanksgiving tables. It's hard to think of a better centerpiece than a homemade pie from Martha Stewart.
To accomplish this magnificent feat, Stewart becomes a one-woman pie factory. "I bought myself a sheeter, where you roll the dough out. I make all my pate brisees ahead of time, and then I roll them out the day before." With the dough ready to go, Stewart then fires up her ovens in preparation for over two dozen pies. "I have big ovens, and I can do it," she says.
Even with specialty equipment, this is still a big undertaking. "It's not so hard, although I just remembered — last year, I said I was never going to do it again. I'll probably do it again."
