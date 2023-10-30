Strawberry Shortcake Cookies Are A Crunchy Take On A Delicate Dessert

It wasn't long ago that bakers seemed to rediscover their love of strawberry shortcake. Variations of the dessert began popping up at bakeries, on Instagram, and in recipe blogs, whether as cupcakes, scones, pancakes, or even strawberry shortcake s'mores. Pretty soon, the popular Crumbl cookie shop began selling Strawberry Shortcake cookies, and something clicked. Strawberry shortcake cookies are the perfect crunchy take on the typically delicate dessert.

Trader Joe's is almost always on point with its selling of items based on whatever is popular at the moment, whether it's the pickle craze or ube-flavored anything. So it wasn't unexpected when in January 2023 the grocer began selling Strawberry Shortcake Sandwich cookies, described as "butter cookies studded with strawberries and filled with buttercream." But while they looked delicious, many complained that the strawberry tasted artificial.

So, what did Trader Joe's do wrong? The key to delicious strawberry shortcake cookies is in the ingredients, and artificial strawberry flavor shouldn't be one of them. There are plenty of options to make your own strawberry shortcake cookies, whether you choose a cakey cookie like Crumbl or a buttery cookie such as Trader Joe's, but fresh or frozen berries are key.