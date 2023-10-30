The Burger King Steakhouse King Copycat Looks Better Than The Promo
While some fast food chains stick to tried-and-true fan favorites, others are always teasing with limited-time menu options that may either be added to the permanent menu, disappear without a trace, or turn into one of those on-again, off-again relationships like Mickey D's has with its McRib. Burger King's Steakhouse King fits into that last category as it seems to come and go depending on the chain's caprices (or the advice of its marketing department). If it's the kind of thing you find yourself craving, though, there's no need to wait on the whim of the King or his courtiers since you can make a reasonable facsimile yourself without too much effort or expense.
Burger King has offered the Steakhouse King in both single and double patty versions, but Mashed developer Angela Latimer opts for the latter in her copycat recipe. She describes the results as "huge," so if your appetite isn't gargantuan, you may want to divide all of the ingredients in half. Well, except for the buns, of course, since you'll still need two of them. That way, you can eat your burger and still have room for a side since, as Latimer tells us, "I love this burger with skinny fries or curly fries." Whether you go with the supersized burger or not, though, your homemade creation will no doubt be fresher and may even taste better than the ones the chain cooks up itself.
Here's how you make a DIY Steakhouse King
Latimer's copycat Steakhouse King starts off like many another standard cheeseburger — two pan-fried patties covered with American cheese and plopped on a bun. The burgers are topped with bacon, as well, and then sprinkled with fried onions. No, you won't need to make your own, so there's no need to get all teary-eyed over the chopping block. Latimer uses the same packaged kind used in that infamous Thanksgiving green bean casserole and assures us, "The convenience of fried onions makes this a snap."
What really gives the Steakhouse King that extra something is the special sauce on top. Nothing so plebeian as ketchup here, nor a Thousand Island knockoff like the one Burger King's biggest rival uses to sauce the Big Mac. Instead, the condiments used for this burger are a combo of mayonnaise and smoke-flavored barbecue sauce that you make by — get this — mixing liquid smoke with store-bought barbecue sauce. (It'll take you all of two seconds.) Latimer channels her inner Ina Garten by insisting on using "good quality" barbecue sauce and mayonnaise, but you can stick with whatever's in your fridge since what's good enough for you is good enough for us. If you really want to emulate BKs' burger, though, you can always swipe a few of its sauce packets. Another option is to go with Heinz or Kraft brands as both suppliers have long had a working relationship with the chain.