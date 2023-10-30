The Burger King Steakhouse King Copycat Looks Better Than The Promo

While some fast food chains stick to tried-and-true fan favorites, others are always teasing with limited-time menu options that may either be added to the permanent menu, disappear without a trace, or turn into one of those on-again, off-again relationships like Mickey D's has with its McRib. Burger King's Steakhouse King fits into that last category as it seems to come and go depending on the chain's caprices (or the advice of its marketing department). If it's the kind of thing you find yourself craving, though, there's no need to wait on the whim of the King or his courtiers since you can make a reasonable facsimile yourself without too much effort or expense.

Burger King has offered the Steakhouse King in both single and double patty versions, but Mashed developer Angela Latimer opts for the latter in her copycat recipe. She describes the results as "huge," so if your appetite isn't gargantuan, you may want to divide all of the ingredients in half. Well, except for the buns, of course, since you'll still need two of them. That way, you can eat your burger and still have room for a side since, as Latimer tells us, "I love this burger with skinny fries or curly fries." Whether you go with the supersized burger or not, though, your homemade creation will no doubt be fresher and may even taste better than the ones the chain cooks up itself.