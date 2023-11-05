Copycat Panera Bread Mediterranean Bowl Recipe

Indulge in the vibrant and wholesome flavors of our copycat Panera Bread Mediterranean bowl — a delicious homage to the popular dish, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This tasty dish combines nutritious ingredients with an array of textures and tastes. It's a celebration of freshness and balance, bringing together nutrient-packed greens, hearty grains, succulent chicken, and a medley of Mediterranean delights.

A bed of crisp arugula and a mix of brown rice and quinoa provide a hearty base, finished with a range of juicy, crunchy, tangy, and creamy toppings. Tender cooked chicken adds a satisfying protein element to this healthful bowl, while a sprinkle of crumbled feta cheese gives it a savory, salty note. This copycat Panera Bread Mediterranean bowl is the perfect satisfying lunch that's easy to prep in advance and take on the go. Join us in recreating this Panera favorite at home, bringing those iconic Mediterranean flavors into your kitchen while saving a few bucks on takeout in the process.