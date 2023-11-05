Copycat Panera Bread Mediterranean Bowl Recipe
Indulge in the vibrant and wholesome flavors of our copycat Panera Bread Mediterranean bowl — a delicious homage to the popular dish, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This tasty dish combines nutritious ingredients with an array of textures and tastes. It's a celebration of freshness and balance, bringing together nutrient-packed greens, hearty grains, succulent chicken, and a medley of Mediterranean delights.
A bed of crisp arugula and a mix of brown rice and quinoa provide a hearty base, finished with a range of juicy, crunchy, tangy, and creamy toppings. Tender cooked chicken adds a satisfying protein element to this healthful bowl, while a sprinkle of crumbled feta cheese gives it a savory, salty note. This copycat Panera Bread Mediterranean bowl is the perfect satisfying lunch that's easy to prep in advance and take on the go. Join us in recreating this Panera favorite at home, bringing those iconic Mediterranean flavors into your kitchen while saving a few bucks on takeout in the process.
What ingredients go into this copycat Panera Bread Mediterranean bowl recipe?
Here's what you'll need to make these nutritious Panera Bread Mediterranean bowls. The base consists of a layer of fresh arugula, topped with a warm brown rice and quinoa mixture. Next, you'll need some grape tomatoes, cucumber, and kalamata olives to scatter over the greens. Sliced cooked chicken breasts are next, followed by crumbled feta cheese, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a drizzle of tahini. To top everything off, hearty dollops of both Greek yogurt and hummus add delicious creamy and nutty elements to the bowl.
Step 1: Prep the arugula base
Evenly distribute the arugula between 2 serving bowls.
Step 2: Mix and heat the grains
Mix together the rice and quinoa in a separate bowl, then microwave for 2-3 minutes or until warmed through.
Step 3: Top arugula with grains
Spoon the rice and quinoa mixture over the arugula.
Step 4: Add salad toppings
Top with tomatoes, cucumber, and olives.
Step 5: Slice the chicken
Slice the chicken breasts.
Step 6: Add chicken to bowls
Place the chicken on top of the salads.
Step 7: Add cheese and lemon
Scatter over the feta cheese and squeeze over the lemon juice.
Step 8: Add tahini
Drizzle over the tahini.
Step 9: Add hummus and yogurt, and serve
Finish each bowl with a dollop each of Greek yogurt and hummus before serving.
What are the health benefits of this copycat Panera Mediterranean bowl?
This vibrant Mediterranean bowl is not only packed with flavor, but it also offers a plethora of health benefits. First off, arugula is a leafy green that provides a great source of vitamins A and K, along with essential minerals like calcium and potassium.
The combination of brown rice and quinoa introduces whole grains, contributing fiber and a range of vital nutrients. The colorful array of toppings — grape tomatoes, cucumber, and kalamata olives — offers a medley of vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats. Lean chicken breasts provide a a vital source of protein, supporting muscle health and helping you feel satiated.
And it doesn't end there! Tahini, Greek yogurt, and hummus not only enhance the bowl's taste but also add healthy fats, probiotics and an extra boost of protein. Packed with nutrient-rich ingredients, this copycat Panera Bread Mediterranean bowl is a delicious, health-conscious meal that caters to both your taste buds and your well-being.
Can you switch up the ingredients in these copycat Panera Mediterranean bowls?
Absolutely! Although this copycat version closely represents the classic dish served at Panera Bread, there's plenty of scope to switch things up according to your tastes. Feel free to add your own personal touch by swapping out ingredients to suit your preferences or accommodate dietary restrictions.
If you're looking to add more greens, consider tossing in spinach or kale for an extra nutrient boost. Experiment with different grains like farro or barley to try out different flavors and textures. For a plant-based twist, substitute the chicken with chickpeas or tofu, ensuring you still get that satisfying protein component.
Play with the vegetable medley by incorporating roasted red peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, or even artichoke hearts. Customize the dressings to your liking — maybe switching in a balsamic glaze or garlicky aioli. The beauty of these bowls lies in their versatility, so feel free to let your imagination run wild and make a dish that's uniquely yours!
- 2 packed cups arugula
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 1 cup cooked quinoa
- ¾ cup halved grape tomatoes
- ¾ cup diced cucumber
- ⅓ cup halved kalamata olives
- 2 cooked chicken breasts
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- ⅓ cup Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup hummus
|Calories per Serving
|214
|Total Fat
|9.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|22.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|2.1 g
|Sodium
|216.1 mg
|Protein
|12.1 g