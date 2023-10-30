Is A Warning Label Really Enough For Panera's Caffeinated Lemonade?

Although Panera Bread has clung to its reputation of being a "cleaner" version of fast food, some of its menu items have still proven to be potentially harmful to customers' health. In fact, shortly after Panera released its Charged Lemonade, TikTokers started warning others about the dangers associated with this drink — particularly its caffeine content.

According to Panera Bread's website, its Charged Lemonades are "plant-based," and contain as much "clean caffeine" as the chain's dark roast coffee. That being said, a 30-ounce cup of any Charged Lemonade flavor contains 390 milligrams of caffeine, which rides the FDA's line delineating safe daily caffeine intake. For comparison, 30 ounces of Red Bull contain about 286 mg, while 30 ounces of Monster contain about 301 mg.

Interestingly, despite the high levels of caffeine in these drinks, Charged Lemonades are included in Panera's Unlimited Sips Club. In other words, you can refill as many times as you'd like, which would be one thing if customers were presented with all relevant information and could make an informed decision. However, it's another thing entirely when people might not even be aware that they're filling up with an energy drink.