Gobble Down Thanksgiving Dinner In Ice Cream Form With Baskin-Robbins November Flavor

The month of November means the transition from spooky Halloween flavors to harvest-inspired ones. With Thanksgiving around the corner (already?!), food chains are churning out new waves of limited seasonal items. Baskin-Robbins has an exciting harvest-inspired addition of its own, with an ice cream flavor of the month that puts Thanksgiving dinner side dishes in the spotlight. They're calling it Turkey Day Fixin's, and this new ice cream has the potential to become the unofficial dessert of Thanksgiving this year.

Before you get too skeptical of Thanksgiving dinner in ice cream form, just know that Turkey Day Fixin's channels everything but the turkey. For an ice cream that is sure to excite your taste buds, this November flavor of the month takes inspiration from the many Thanksgiving dishes that land on the sweeter side, like sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce. Turkey Day Fixin's features a blend of sweet potato and autumn spice ice creams with chunks of honey cornbread and swirls of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce to keep the texture interesting. When combined, these flavors create the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner-tasting experience that will get you excited for the actual holiday to come. You can gobble down on Turkey Day Fixin's starting November 1.