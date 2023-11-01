Gobble Down Thanksgiving Dinner In Ice Cream Form With Baskin-Robbins November Flavor
The month of November means the transition from spooky Halloween flavors to harvest-inspired ones. With Thanksgiving around the corner (already?!), food chains are churning out new waves of limited seasonal items. Baskin-Robbins has an exciting harvest-inspired addition of its own, with an ice cream flavor of the month that puts Thanksgiving dinner side dishes in the spotlight. They're calling it Turkey Day Fixin's, and this new ice cream has the potential to become the unofficial dessert of Thanksgiving this year.
Before you get too skeptical of Thanksgiving dinner in ice cream form, just know that Turkey Day Fixin's channels everything but the turkey. For an ice cream that is sure to excite your taste buds, this November flavor of the month takes inspiration from the many Thanksgiving dishes that land on the sweeter side, like sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce. Turkey Day Fixin's features a blend of sweet potato and autumn spice ice creams with chunks of honey cornbread and swirls of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce to keep the texture interesting. When combined, these flavors create the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner-tasting experience that will get you excited for the actual holiday to come. You can gobble down on Turkey Day Fixin's starting November 1.
Baskin-Robbins brings back a turkey favorite from the past, too
Baskin-Robbins has really outdone themselves this November. On top of Turkey Day Fixin's, Baskin-Robbins' iconic Turkey Cake is returning in 2023. Instead of serving their turkey savory and hot, the ice cream chain is aiming for sweet and cold. Turkey Cake forgoes the traditional bread stuffing for a customizable ice cream stuffing, and it features a praline-glazed top with sugar cones for legs. This cake, which is shaped and colored just like a real turkey dinner, has been a head-turner in past years when Baskin-Robbins made it available. Together, a pint of Turkey Day Fixin's and the Turkey Cake become the ultimate main and side dish spin-off. It's the ultimate Thanksgiving — or Friendsgiving — dessert.
In fact, Baskin-Robbins has teamed up with "Bachelor in Paradise" stars and newlyweds Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour to host their first Friendsgiving after tying the knot. The couple, who are also fans of Baskin-Robbins, are excited to try the innovative new ice cream flavor, as well as wow Friendsgiving guests with the impressive Turkey Cake. If you're fans of Thanksgiving dinner like these two are, you have until the end of November to give these Baskin-Robbins treats a try.