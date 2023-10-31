TikTok Carbonated UV Blue Vodka With A SodaStream Because ... Why Not?

The Drink Tester's TikTok demonstrates how to carbonate UV Blue Vodka and shows the creator trying the bubbly blue beverage. The video proves that you can, in fact, use the SodaStream to carbonate UV Blue Vodka the same way as you would with water ... sort of. However, the creator seems to have just as much difficulty drinking an entire glass of it in one gulp as most of us would with a flat version. The creator gives the drink "a 6.5 out of 10," and the video gained almost 40,000 likes. Even so, it seems like a safe bet that most folks who enjoyed watching it won't be trying this unusual drink at home.

In an article aptly named "SodaStream Will Make Pretty Much Anything Fizzy — But Should It?" folks at the Huffington Post Australia attempted to carbonate numerous beverages and showed why you should never put wine in a SodaStream. Between the big mess and the lackluster results, wine in a SodaStream isn't recommended. And, by the looks of The Drink Tester's vodka-soaked counter and grimace in their UV Blue Vodka TikTok, it's safe to say that carbonating vodka is equally messy and not too tasty. So, if you want a side of bubbles with your blue raspberry vodka, trying it with Sprite is probably the better choice all the way around.