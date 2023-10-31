Dump Vs Poke Cake: What's The Difference?

If you're looking for an easy-to-make, simple-yet-flavorful cake, you've likely come across two types of recipes in your search: the dump cake and the poke cake. Both cakes are convenient and delicious, particularly for the amount of effort required.

These two types of cake both have fun-to-say names, but there are some differences — it all comes down to preparation. A dump cake is dumped. A poke cake is poked. With the former, you dump a very small number of ingredients into your cake pan and throw it in the oven. With the latter, you make a still relatively simple cake and then, when it's baked, you poke the cake and brush or pour on a liquid substance to add extra flavor and moisture, then hide the holes with a topping or frosting. But which option is best for your next party or potluck? Here's what else you need to know.