Why You Should Always Let Your Homemade Tortilla Dough Rest

Anyone who's had fresh, homemade flour tortillas knows that the store-bought varieties simply can't compete. Fortunately, making them at home is relatively easy. Many cooks often miss an important step that can make a massive impact on the final product, though — resting their dough.

The crucial process comes after cooks knead the dough. Tortilla preparers then rest the dough at room temperature for about 15 minutes. However, it is best to think of that 15-minute period as a minimum resting time. Some tortilla makers cover their dough and rest it overnight in the fridge, making it even easier to work with.

There are a few reasons why this is so critical. It allows the dough to thoroughly and evenly hydrate, creating a consistent mix that cooks the same way every time. In addition, the resting makes a softer final product and encourages subtle improvements to flavor. Finally, fully rested dough is far easier to work with, avoiding the tendency to spring back into shape after rolling that unrested dough can often experience.