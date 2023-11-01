M&M's Helps Celebrate The Holidays With Flavor ReMix Gifts

This content was paid for by Mars Foods and Nutrition and created by Mashed.

In case you hadn't noticed, M&M's, part of the Mars family of snacks, has been going out of its way lately to make holidays even sweeter, first with its Eastertime white chocolate marshmallow crispy treat flavor and, most recently, with the announcement that it will replenish your stash of M&M's for free this Halloween if you run out. Now that it's time to start thinking about the winter holidays, M&M's is once again showing its fans that — no matter how you celebrate — M&M's is there for you. Indeed, this season, the company is allowing you to easily go online and create a personalized blend of M&M's (plus related products).

That's right! While Flavor ReMix has already existed as a popular in-store experience — enabling visitors to choose their preferred candy collection — this holiday season, it's going virtual, giving customers the option to make their own combinations online at MMS.com. Packed in a bulk 32-ounce bag or a nine- to 13-ounce gift jar, consumers can pick a trio of flavors out of the classic eight: caramel, caramel cold brew, dark chocolate, dark chocolate peanut, fudge brownie, milk chocolate, peanut, and peanut butter. For anyone looking for a unique gift that will show your friends, family, and co-workers that, yes, you were listening when they mentioned their favorite M&M's flavors, now is your chance to impress.