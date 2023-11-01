M&M's Helps Celebrate The Holidays With Flavor ReMix Gifts
This content was paid for by Mars Foods and Nutrition and created by Mashed.
In case you hadn't noticed, M&M's, part of the Mars family of snacks, has been going out of its way lately to make holidays even sweeter, first with its Eastertime white chocolate marshmallow crispy treat flavor and, most recently, with the announcement that it will replenish your stash of M&M's for free this Halloween if you run out. Now that it's time to start thinking about the winter holidays, M&M's is once again showing its fans that — no matter how you celebrate — M&M's is there for you. Indeed, this season, the company is allowing you to easily go online and create a personalized blend of M&M's (plus related products).
That's right! While Flavor ReMix has already existed as a popular in-store experience — enabling visitors to choose their preferred candy collection — this holiday season, it's going virtual, giving customers the option to make their own combinations online at MMS.com. Packed in a bulk 32-ounce bag or a nine- to 13-ounce gift jar, consumers can pick a trio of flavors out of the classic eight: caramel, caramel cold brew, dark chocolate, dark chocolate peanut, fudge brownie, milk chocolate, peanut, and peanut butter. For anyone looking for a unique gift that will show your friends, family, and co-workers that, yes, you were listening when they mentioned their favorite M&M's flavors, now is your chance to impress.
M&M's gifts us a new flavor
For those who are still looking for traditional holiday gifts, M&M's hasn't forgotten about you, either. M&M'S 2023 Holiday Gift Guide offers an array of personalized and customizable products, so fans can also choose from gift jars in Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza themes. Available containers include acrylic trees and ornaments, candy dispensers, and holiday tubes with your chosen text, clip-art, or even pictures printed onto the M&M's themselves — and with 20 colors to choose from, it's easy to tailor-make these presents to your heart's content.
Aside from the fan favorites you're likely already familiar with, M&M's is also presenting folks with new options for the 2023 holiday season. The new snowflake pattern can be chosen for the gift jars and, if you're a fan of festive countdowns, the candy advent calendar may be just what you're looking for. Perhaps you're more interested in celebrating New Year's Eve? Well, there's a gift jar shaped like a champagne bottle to celebrate new beginnings, too.
M&M'S 2023 Holiday Gift Guide includes new ideas to celebrate the season, as well as old favorites, and details on the newest seasonal flavor: Toasty Vanilla White Chocolate M&M'S. But don't forget — December 15, 2023, is the last day to order if you want your gifts to arrive by Christmas.