Garlic Transforms Canned Green Beans Into A Dish Worthy Of A Restaurant Menu

Dressing up veggies to make them more palatable can be a challenge. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to make things like canned green beans taste better, and many of these methods only require one or two extra ingredients.

One secret ingredient that can majorly upgrade green beans is garlic. Since it's an aromatic ingredient, it can add a strong layer of both scent and flavor to any dish. As such, it's the perfect addition to finally make canned green beans a little more appetizing.

That said, when you're upgrading green beans with garlic, it's important to mince the garlic first. Mincing increases the surface area that's exposed to air, triggering even more of the enzyme alliinase to form sulfuric compounds. These compounds are responsible for garlic's flavor and smell, so the more the merrier. Plus, this restaurant-worthy trick helps evenly distribute flavor and ensures the garlic cooks through more quickly.